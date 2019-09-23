Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, September 23, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Leitrim



Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Tom and Peggy, brothers Michael and Thomas, sister-in-law Monica, nephews Odhrán, Caolán, Garbhán and Ruadhán, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 11am. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. House private, please.

Frank Mulvey, Williamstown, Kells, Meath / Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Mulvey, Frank, Williamstown, Kells, Co. Meath and Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, children Arthur, Blaire and Richard, brothers John, Tony, Vincent and Kevin and sister Mary-Frances.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Suddenly at her own home.

Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne),Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.



Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (née Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Cavan

Late of Stragella, Co. Cavan surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her husband Farrell, sons Fergal, Ronan & Mel, daughters Orla & Marette, sister Rita Reilly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece & nephew.Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St. Francis’ Church, Moyne on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Surgical Ward One, Cavan General Hospital.

May the Rest in Peace.

