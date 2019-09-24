Evening update: Leitrim deaths, Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth O'Reilly (née Brady), Enaughan, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford



Elizabeth (Betty) O’ Reilly (née Brady) Enaughan, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. Beloved wife of the late Ned, sadly missed by her loving son Eddie, daughter-in-law Mary, adored grandsons Brian and Niall (Australia), brother Paddy Brady (Corfree), sister Bridie Maguire (Sallaghan), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Castle Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Lough Gowna followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House Private Please

Ursula Sweeney (née Mullaney), Carrowcrin, Dromahair, Leitrim

Sweeney, Ursula, nee Mullaney, Carrowcrin, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, September 22nd 2019, predeceased by her husband Jim. She will be sadly missed by her loving children Gavin and Gwen, daughter-in-law Alicia, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Ciara, Maeve, James, Darragh, Caoimhe and Emily, brother Noel, sisters Imelda and Concepta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Gavin and Alicia's home at Rathbawn, today Tuesday from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal this evening to St Mary's Church, Killenummery arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Northwest Hospice.

Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Leitrim

Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Tom and Peggy, brothers Michael and Thomas, sister-in-law Monica, nephews Odhrán, Caolán, Garbhán and Ruadhán, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 11am. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. House private, please.



Frank Mulvey, Williamstown, Kells, Meath / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Mulvey, Frank, Williamstown, Kells, Co. Meath and Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, children Arthur, Blaire and Richard, brothers John, Tony, Vincent and Kevin and sister Mary-Frances. Reposing at his home (A82 Y9N6) on Tuesday 24th September from 5pm until 9pm, and Wednesday 25th September from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning 26th September, arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Kells for 11am Funeral Mass. Removal afterwards to Ballinaglera Church, Co. Leitrim, arriving for prayers at 3.30pm approx, followed by burial in the ajoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, C/O family or Funeral Director.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Suddenly at her own home. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.



May the all Rest in Peace.