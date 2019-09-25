Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Ursula Sweeney (née Mullaney), Carrowcrin, Dromahair, Leitrim

Sweeney, Ursula, nee Mullaney, Carrowcrin, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, September 22nd 2019, predeceased by her husband Jim. She will be sadly missed by her loving children Gavin and Gwen, daughter-in-law Alicia, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Ciara, Maeve, James, Darragh, Caoimhe and Emily, brother Noel, sisters Imelda and Concepta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today Wednesday at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Killenummery, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Northwest Hospice.



Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Leitrim

Evelyn Maloney, Glenague, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Tom and Peggy, brothers Michael and Thomas, sister-in-law Monica, nephews Odhrán, Caolán, Garbhán and Ruadhán, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Funeral Mass today Wednesday 11am in St Osnat's Church, Glencar. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. House private, please.



Frank Mulvey, Williamstown, Kells, Meath / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Mulvey, Frank, Williamstown, Kells, Co. Meath and Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, children Arthur, Blaire and Richard, brothers John, Tony, Vincent and Kevin and sister Mary-Frances. Reposing at his home (A82 Y9N6) on Wednesday 25th September from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning 26th September, arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Kells for 11am Funeral Mass. Removal afterwards to Ballinaglera Church, Co. Leitrim, arriving for prayers at 3.30pm approx, followed by burial in the ajoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, C/O family or Funeral Director.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Suddenly at her own home. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon F94ED22 Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm and Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, with remains going to St. Patrick's Church Ballyshannon on Friday for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's, The Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.



Pat Halligan, Harepark, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Pat Halligan suddenly on 24th of September 2019, late of Harepark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Manchester, United Kingdom. Funeral arrangements to follow.

James (JP) Mitchell, Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Roscommon / Bailieborough, Cavan



James (JP) Mitchell Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Church Lane, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, died 24th of September 2019, peacefully, in his 77th year, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Agnes. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patricia Mitchell and Mary Maye (Croghan) and nephews Michael and Patrick, niece Pauline, niece-in-law Anne, grandnieces Evelyn and Ursula, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough, Thursday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal to arrive at St Anne's Church, Bailieborough, at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery, Bailieborough. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Dementia Ireland c/o Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough.

May the all Rest in Peace.