Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary McLoughling (née Healy), Drumboylan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Mary McLoughlin (née Healy), Drumbresna, Drumboylan, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. September 26th 2019. Peacefully, in her 94 year, following a brief illness at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael-Bernard, brothers Paul and John, sisters Bridget and Rita. Deeply regretted by her loving son Bernard, daughters Maureen and Catriona, sister-in-law Maureen, grandchildren Daniel, Brian, Eunan, Julieann, Nolene, Hannah and Ruth, great-grand daughter Isla, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Michael and Hughie, her grand daughters -in-law Aoife, Sarah and Jacqui, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence today, Friday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church , Drumboylan on Saturday morning to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery

Mary (Ciss) Brennan (née O'Rourke), Drumheckil, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Predeceased by her brothers John and Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marie (Kilrane) Ann (Murray) Patricia (Kelly) and Evelyn, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Friday from 1-5pm. Removal this evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick on Shannon, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Suddenly at her own home. Remains arriving to St. Patrick's Church Ballyshannon today, Friday for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's, The Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.



Pat Halligan, Harepark, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pat Halligan suddenly on 24th of September 2019, late of Harepark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Manchester, United Kingdom. Funeral arrangements to follow.

James (JP) Mitchell, Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Roscommon / Bailieborough, Cavan

James (JP) Mitchell Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Church Lane, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, died 24th of September 2019, peacefully, in his 77th year, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Agnes. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patricia Mitchell and Mary Maye (Croghan) and nephews Michael and Patrick, niece Pauline, niece-in-law Anne, grandnieces Evelyn and Ursula, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral this morning in St Anne's Church, Bailieborough at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery, Bailieborough. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Dementia Ireland c/o Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough.

May the all Rest in Peace.