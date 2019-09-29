Leitrim deaths - Sunday, September 29, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Tom Cassidy, Fortlea, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Tom Cassidy, Fortlea, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Friday 27th September 2019, peacefully, loving husband of Breda (nee Rooney) and dear father of Barry. Remains reposing at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Friends and neighbours welcome to meet family members today, Sunday, September 29 in the mortuary from 12 noon to 2pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, brother Sean (Armagh), sisters Annie & Peggy (both London), Vera (Australia), daughter in law Amy, grand daughter Megan, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Pauline Taite (née Brown), Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra West, Dublin



Deeply loved & missed by her daughter Mandy, sons Ronnie & David, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters & grandchildren. Removal Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 10.30 service followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Longford. House private please.

May the all Rest in Peace.