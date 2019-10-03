Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 3, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill Co Leitrim, and formerly of Romford, Essex and Bonail, Keshcarrigan 1st October 2019 at Galway University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo, his sons Declan, Niall and Paul. Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, his son Kevin. His son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson. Along with his brothers, sisters, Ann and family as well as his extensive family and friends. Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home today, Thursday, October 3rd from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4th at 3pm burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in leiu to St Joseph's Ward, Galway University Hospital.

Denise McGreevy (nee Cosgrove), Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly "Hillcrest House" Strandhill, Co. Sligo

Denise McGreevy (nee Cosgrove), Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly "Hillcrest House" Strandhill, Co.Sligo. October 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Patrick (Paddy), mother Chrissie, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Niall, sisters Gerrette Flanagan (Castlerea),Martina McKenna (Raharney, Westmeath), Pat Kiernan (Collooney), Claire Cellerius (Carrandulha, Galway), Theresse Cosgrove (Strandhill) and Cathy O'Keefe (Ransboro), daughter-in-law of Joan and Paddy McGreevy, Carrigbeag, Lisnagot, Carrick-on-Shannon, extended Cosgrove and McGreevy families, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening from 4pm until 7.30pmk with removal on Friday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St.Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House Private please

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, Predeceased by his brothers Tom Pat, Jim and Joe and sister Mary Ann. 30th September 2019, Peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna today, Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Pauline O'Dowd (née Beirne) Kilbride, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Pauline O'Dowd (Nee Beirne), Late Of Solihull, England and of Kilbride, Co. Roscommon. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 17th 2019. Loving wife of Conor and mother of Frances, Geraldine and John. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sister-in-law, grandchildren, sons-inlaw, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing in Bradys Funeral Home, Elphin today, Thursday 3rd of October from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th October in Drumlion Church at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.