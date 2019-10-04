Leitrim deaths - Friday, October 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

James (Jim) Finlay, formerly Drumlarah, Killeshandra, Cavan



James Jim Finlay, Bromley, London and late of Drumlarah, Killeshandra peacefully in London. Loved brother of Arthur (Drumlarah), sister Myrtle Neil (Ballyconnell), Ester Mc Mahon (Sligo). Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, Aunt Myrtle Evans (Belfast), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Resting at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, today Friday from 5pm to 8pm and again on Saturday from 12 midday to 1pm, with removal to Killdallon Parish Church to arrive for funeral service at 2pm, interment afterwards in adjoining church yard. Family Flowers Only Please. Donation in lieu to Cancer Research C/O Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member.

Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion, Cavan



Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion & formerly Esvaugh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral arrangements later.

Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill Co Leitrim, and formerly of Romford, Essex and Bonail, Keshcarrigan 1st October 2019 at Galway University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo, his sons Declan, Niall and Paul. Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, his son Kevin. His son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson. Along with his brothers, sisters, Ann and family as well as his extensive family and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill today Friday, October 4th at 3pm burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Ward, Galway University Hospital.

Denise McGreevy (nee Cosgrove), Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly "Hillcrest House" Strandhill, Co. Sligo

Denise McGreevy (nee Cosgrove), Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly "Hillcrest House" Strandhill, Co.Sligo. October 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Patrick (Paddy), mother Chrissie, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Niall, sisters Gerrette Flanagan (Castlerea),Martina McKenna (Raharney, Westmeath), Pat Kiernan (Collooney), Claire Cellerius (Carrandulha, Galway), Theresse Cosgrove (Strandhill) and Cathy O'Keefe (Ransboro), daughter-in-law of Joan and Paddy McGreevy, Carrigbeag, Lisnagot, Carrick-on-Shannon, extended Cosgrove and McGreevy families, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal today, Friday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St.Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House Private please

Pauline O'Dowd (née Beirne) Kilbride, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Pauline O'Dowd (Nee Beirne), Late Of Solihull, England and of Kilbride, Co. Roscommon. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on September 17th 2019. Loving wife of Conor and mother of Frances, Geraldine and John. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sister-in-law, grandchildren, sons-inlaw, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Requiem Mass today, Friday 4th October in Drumlion Church at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.