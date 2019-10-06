Deaths in Leirim, Sunday October 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion, Cavan

Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion & formerly Esvaugh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Requiem Mass today Sunday at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rose Watterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Rose Watterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, 4 October 2019, dear aunt of Sean, Carmel, Marie and Dolores and sister of the late James, John, Packie and Mick RIP.

Remains reposing at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home until removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Saturday 5th October 2019 at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his sisters, Mariah, Winne and Annie, and recently, his brother, Sean. Sadly missed by his brother, Tom Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, today Sunday 6th October from 4 - 6 pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 7th October at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hopital. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel from 4pm, prayers at 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Asthma Society.

Mary (Mollie) Guihen (née Murray), Rover, Arigna, Roscommon



Mary (Mollie) Guihen of Rover, Arigna, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, she will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken daughter, Geraldine and her much-loved Grandson, Pio, and Pio’s father, Liam; nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday (October 6th) from 5-6.30pm followed by Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna to arrive at 7.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 12noon on Monday followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

