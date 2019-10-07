Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Saturday 5th October 2019 at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his sisters, Mariah, Winne and Annie, and recently, his brother, Sean. Sadly missed by his brother, Tom Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday 7th October at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hopital. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing today, Monday in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel from 4pm, prayers at 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Asthma Society.

Mary (Mollie) Guihen (née Murray), Rover, Arigna, Roscommon

Mary (Mollie) Guihen of Rover, Arigna, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, she will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken daughter, Geraldine and her much-loved Grandson, Pio, and Pio’s father, Liam; nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 12 noon today, Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.

