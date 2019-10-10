Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday October 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Luby, Cloone, Leitrim / Moyne, Longford



At Beaumount Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Breege, nephew Jamie, father-in-law Packie Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family; Mary, Mikey, Ciara, Lauren, Anthony, Conor, his father Brendan, brother Padraic, mother-in-law Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Wednesday evening from 6pm until 9pm and tomorrow, Thursday, from 12 noon until 4pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Cloone Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo ICU and Beaumount ICU.

Pat (Patsy) O' Hara Kilcolagh, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) O’Hara, peacefully at Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noreen (Unites States) and Cathlyn (Kingscourt, Co Cavan) Brother Frank (Croghan), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 12noon in St Michaels church, Croghan with burial immediately afterwards in Elphin old cemetery.

Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Pre-deceased by his parents, Tom and Ciss, brother Joe and sister Muriel. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Elsie, Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 10th October at 12 noon in Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Beatrice Deehan (née Finn) Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tony and much loved mother Geraldine, Declan and Irene. She will be very sadly missed, by her loving family, grandchildren David, Fiona, Callum and Maurice, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr. Teresa Finn, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy Kelly, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday 10th October to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund of Costello's Nursing Home c/o Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Ciarán P. Murphy Kilbrittain, Cork / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred suddenly of Ciarán P. Murphy at his residence in Sacramento, California and late of Kilbrittain. Ciarán died on Saturday 21st September 2019 and is deeply missed by his broken hearted wife Emily and family, parents Mai and Pat, sister Rosena, brother Fergus, brother-in-law Tim, future sister-in-law Sarah, nephews Rohan, Finn and Senán, aunts Eda, Christine, Breda and Eileen, uncle Tadgh, uncles-in-law, his cousins, and extended family, relatives and his wonderful circle of friends.

Ciarán's ashes have returned from Sacramento and visitation will take place at his parent's residence in the Village, Kilbrittain (post code - P72XD63) on Friday, 11th October, from 4- 7pm. Family Rosary in the house on Saturday at 9.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilbrittain. Burial on Tuesday in the family plot with his beloved grandparents in Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. May Ciarán's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace Amen.

Kevin Smith Bofealan, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Birmingham, England and formally Bofealan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Died on September 25th 2019 in England.

Brother of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Packie, Eamon, Martin, Vincent and Gene. Sisters Noel, Josephine, Teresa, Monica and Ita. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 3 Mount Pleasant, Ballyconnell on Thursday evening from 5 -10pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Pat (Patrick) Halligan, Harepark, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Pat Halligan, suddenly, on 24th of September 2019 in Manchester, UK and late of Harepark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tom. Beloved son of Bridie, brother to Michael, Mary, Tommy and Eugene.Brother in law to Pat. Nuala. and Mary.Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Friday, 11 October, for 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, 12th, at 11am with burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Enquiries to Higgins and Sons, Boyle and Ballinameen 086 2328291 / 086 0758044.

May they all Rest in Peace.