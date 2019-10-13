Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 13

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tom Joe Brogan - Kilclare, Co Leitrim

Tom Joe Brogan, Lisconnor, Kilclare, Co Leitrim on Saturday, Ocotber 12, after a short illness. A long time council worker sadly missed by his wife Marian, sisters Mary Malone (Keadue), Breedge Brogan (Drumshanbo) and brother Benny. Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy Brogan (Aughnasheelin) and sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shivnan's funeral home Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening, October 13 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Monday morning for 12pm mass followed by burial in new cemetery Drumshanbo. House strictly private.





May he Rest in Peace.