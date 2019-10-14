Deaths in Leitrim, Monday October 14, 2019

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tom Joe Brogan - Kilclare, Co Leitrim

Tom Joe Brogan, Lisconnor, Kilclare, Co Leitrim on Saturday, Ocotber 12, after a short illness. A long time council worker sadly missed by his wife Marian, sisters Mary Malone (Keadue), Breedge Brogan (Drumshanbo) and brother Benny. Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy Brogan (Aughnasheelin) and sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Monday morning for 12pm mass followed by burial in new cemetery Drumshanbo. House strictly private.

Hugh McGovern, Moheranea, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Moheranea, Kinawaley, Co. Fermanagh, died 13th October 2019, R.I.P.Reposing at the family home until removal on Monday 14th October at 6pm to arrive at St Naile's Church, Kinawley, for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday 15th October with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Bernadette (Tadgh), Shelia (Adam), Michael, Hubert (Lisa), Oliver (Fiona), grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth, Ena, nephews, nieces and family circle. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tilery Nursing Home Comforts Fund.

Patsy Maguire, Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit, East End, Bundoran, Donegal / Tullaghan, Leitrim



Formerly of Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.