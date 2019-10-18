Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Aindrias (Andy) FARRELL, Willville, Carlingford, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Andrew Farrell, Willville, Carlingford and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Hugh and parents Mamie and Andrew. Very deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Tom and Mick, daughters Siobhan and Andria, daughter-in-law Jo, sons-in-law Anthony and Alan, Geraldine (Mick's partner) and grandchildren. Also his brother Pat, sisters Catherine and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. James' Church Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.



John McGagh Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Retired Garda Sergeant. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Mairead, Breda & Jackie, sons Martin & Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his late residence this TFriday from 12 noon -5 pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6:45 pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Valerie McKenna (née Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Mohill, Leitrim



Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Denise and Orla, sons in law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren Hannah, Emma and Alfie, sisters Alice, Dolores, Ethel, Noeleen and Caroline, brothers in law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (18/10/2019) from 2 pm until 10 pm. House private at other times please. Removal on Saturday (19/10/2019) at 11.15 am., arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Old Cemetery, Latlurcan.

John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford



Suddenly at his residence. Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home Oratory on Friday from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.