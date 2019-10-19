Leitrim deaths - Saturday, October 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Retired Garda Sergeant. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Mairead, Breda & Jackie, sons Martin & Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 12 noon in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran . Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Valerie McKenna (née Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Mohill, Leitrim

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Denise and Orla, sons in law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren Hannah, Emma and Alfie, sisters Alice, Dolores, Ethel, Noeleen and Caroline, brothers in law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal today, Saturday (19/10/2019) at 11.15 am., arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Old Cemetery, Latlurcan.

John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford

Suddenly at his residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.