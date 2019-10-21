Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, October 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo - Arrangements have changed.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Co. Sligo, October 19th 2019 (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his father Joe and brother-in-law Michael; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona, daughter Melissa and son Daire, mother Eilish, brothers Eamonn and David (Cloonloo), Brendan (Holland), sister Margaret Melia (Carrick-on-Shannon), son-in-law of Liam and Maureen McNamee (Jamestown), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work Colleagues and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Margaret Rinn, Drumsna, Leitrim

18th Oct. 2019, Margaret. Peacefully, after a short illness at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, Pádraig, Charles and Peter, and daughter Anne, sisters in law Elizabeth and Bridie, son in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. R.I.P. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna with burial immediately afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Gerard Martin, Late of St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Gerard Martin, London and St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 20th 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Michael (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters Mary Donnellan (Dublin) and Clare McLoughlin (Sligo), sister-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law Jarleth and Oliver, aunt Nuala (Slane, Co. Meath), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Michael and sister-in-law Catherine (Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon), today Monday, from 4 -9pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning to arrive for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning please.

May they all Rest in Peace.