Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday October 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo - Arrangements have changed.

Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Co. Sligo, October 19th 2019 (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his father Joe and brother-in-law Michael; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Fiona, daughter Melissa and son Daire, mother Eilish, brothers Eamonn and David (Cloonloo), Brendan (Holland), sister Margaret Melia (Carrick-on-Shannon), son-in-law of Liam and Maureen McNamee (Jamestown), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work Colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Joe will repose at his home today Tuesday from 2-5pm and again from 6-9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o' clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-shannon. Family flowers only please. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.



Gerard Martin, Late of St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Gerard Martin, London and St.Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 20th 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Michael (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters Mary Donnellan (Dublin) and Clare McLoughlin (Sligo), sister-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law Jarleth and Oliver, aunt Nuala (Slane, Co. Meath), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning to arrive for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Peter Green, St. Brigid's St., Ballinamore, Leitrim



In the loving care of the staff at the Cáirde Unit, St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Seán and extended family and friends. Removal this Tuesday evening arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please.

Michael Mc Weeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim



In the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his wife Hilda. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon and sons Danny and Frank, son-in-law Tony and daughters-in-law Cynthia and Sandra. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 1pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Patrick (Paddy) McGreevy, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Peacefully at Beanevin Manor Nursing Home in his 91st Year. Patrick (Paddy) (Twin), Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Son of the late Eugene and Mary-Ellen, beloved husband of Perlie and dear father of Paul and brother of the late Mick, Noreen, Eileen and Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Ronan and Clement, sisters Georgina and Beda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, Main Street, Finglas on Wednesday, 23rd October, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal will take place on Thursday morning from funeral home to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin arriving at 10.50am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial to take place afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or N.C.B.I. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Finglas 01861011.

May they all Rest in Peace.





