Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday October 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Bredin, Lissiniska, Rossinver, Leitrim



Patrick Bredin, No 8 Gublaun, Rossinver and late of Lissiniska, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Remains reposing at the home of his son Raymond and daughter-in-law Allison Lissiniska, Rossinver on Thursday from 11am to 10pm. Removal to St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan, on Friday morning to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice. House private to family on Friday morning please.

Maura Goldrick (née Lynch), Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Maura Goldrick (nee Lynch), Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 23rd October 2019 (peacefully) in her 96th year at home. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Sonny) and sister of the late Eileen; Much loved mother of her devoted family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (M.B), Ann (McHugh), Josie (Cunningham), Kathleen (Martin), Carmel (Benson), sons Johnny and Bernie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maura will repose at her home today, Thursday, from 3-9pm and on Friday from 1 -4pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village, arriving at 7 pm of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

House private outside of reposing times, please. One way traffic system in operation via Doon, Ballinwing exit onto Kiltoghert Road.

Francie P. McHugh, Cashel, Dowra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Francie P. McHugh, Cashel, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Bridie and Tessie, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and John. Sadly missed by his loving sister Annie, brother Peter, sisters - in -law Dorothy, Margaret and Kathleen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended famiily and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 2pm on Thursday. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8pm this Thursday evening via The metal bridge and Dowra. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Gilmartin, Annaghearly, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. P.J. will be sadly missed by his many dear friends.

Remains will be removed on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church Gowel arriving for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. May P.J.’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace



Margaret McGoldrick, Belleek, Fermanagh / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Margaret Mc Goldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek and formerly Upper Main St., Manorhamilton, suddenly. Reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Saturday from 10am to 11am, with removal to St Clare's Church to arrive at 11.15am for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Patrick (Paddy) McGreevy, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at Beanevin Manor Nursing Home in his 91st Year. Patrick (Paddy) (Twin), Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Son of the late Eugene and Mary-Ellen, beloved husband of Perlie and dear father of Paul and brother of the late Mick, Noreen, Eileen and Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Ronan and Clement, sisters Georgina and Beda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Removal will take place on Thursday morning from funeral home to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin arriving at 10.50am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial to take place afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or N.C.B.I. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Finglas 01861011.

Kieran Dolan, Cronera, Corlough, Cavan and Woking, London

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his son William and his daughter Eilis, his twin brother Michael G., his brother Brian and sister-in-law Michelle, his brother Fintan and partner Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass this Thursday, Oct. 24th 2019, in St. Dunstan's Church, Woking at 10am followed by burial in Brookwood Cemetery, Woking. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan on Saturday, November 9th, at 8.15pm.

Vera Cosgrove (nee Bartley) Vera, Comagh, Co. Cavan via Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and latterly College View Nursing Home, Cavan

October 22nd 2019, at Cavan General Hospital, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Cyril, parents and brother Vincent. Much loved mother of Thelma Gilleran (Belturbet), Vincent (San Francisco), Veronica McGovern (Ballyconnell), Sinéad Conefrey (Fenagh), & Iain (Derryragh). Sadly missed by her brother Noel, sisters Nuala Lewis, Geraldine Mc Inerney & Mary Galligan, daughters & sons-in-law, sisters & brothers-in-law, dearly loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, on Thursday, 24th October, at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o undertaker.

Mary Brigid (Maureen) Meehan, Renbrack House, Drum, Boyle

Mary Brigid (Maureen) Meehan, Renbrack House, Drum, Boyle and a resident of St. Eithne's Care Home, Tulsk. Peacefully in care of the staff of I.C.U Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Galway. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her relations and friends.

Mass of Christian burial on Thursday morning at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.