Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 25, 2019

Cathal Whelan, Kivvy, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Parents Geraldine and Hughie,sister Roisin brother Cormac aunts,uncles extended family relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence this Friday 25th Oct from 1pm until 7pm.House private at all other times please.Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Clifden RNLI.Please note shuttle bus operating from Carrigallen Hall during reposing time.

Dr Pauline Gallagher, 7 Speers Green, Forest Park, Dromahair, Leitrim



Suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin in her forty-fourth year. Funeral Arrangements Later

Nell Bohan (née Mc Loughlin), Gortavacan Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Peacefully in the North West Hospice, Sligo in her 96th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Francis, deeply regretted by her daughters Peg and Helen, sons Gerry, Frankie, Ray and Leo, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence (N41 NY38) from 12 noon to 430pm on Friday 25th. Please note there will be a ONE WAY traffic system in operation, entrance to her residence from the Carrick On Shannon to Mohill Road (R201) via L3445.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Friday to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Rowley Funeral Directors or any family member. Donation Box in church.

Joseph (Joe) Shannon, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Joe (Joseph) Shannon, Ballyfermot, Dublin and Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 23rd 2019, after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital Dublin. Pre-deceased by his wife Connie (Christina); Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sons Patrick, Joseph, Francis and Richard, daughters Miriam, Grainne, Joan and Nicol, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Frank, sister Yvonne, brothers-in-law Gerard and Johnny, sisters-in-law Joan, Liz and Queenie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Larry Massey Funeral Home, Ballyfermot, Dublin on Saturday 26th from 2:30-4pm followed by removal to St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot for funeral prayers at 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 28th at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel Co. Leitrim with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Patrick Bredin, Lissiniska, Rossinver, Leitrim

Patrick Bredin, No 8 Gublaun, Rossinver and late of Lissiniska, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Removal to St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan, on Friday morning to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice. House private to family on Friday morning please.

Maura Goldrick (née Lynch), Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Maura Goldrick (nee Lynch), Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 23rd October 2019 (peacefully) in her 96th year at home. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Sonny) and sister of the late Eileen; Much loved mother of her devoted family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (M.B), Ann (McHugh), Josie (Cunningham), Kathleen (Martin), Carmel (Benson), sons Johnny and Bernie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Maura will repose at her home today Friday from 1 -4pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village, arriving at 7 pm of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. One way traffic system in operation via Doon, Ballinwing exit onto Kiltoghert Road.

Francie P. McHugh, Cashel, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Francie P. McHugh, Cashel, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Bridie and Tessie, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and John. Sadly missed by his loving sister Annie, brother Peter, sisters - in -law Dorothy, Margaret and Kathleen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended famiily and neighbours.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8pm this Thursday evening via The metal bridge and Dowra. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Margaret McGoldrick, Belleek, Fermanagh / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Margaret Mc Goldrick, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek and formerly Upper Main St., Manorhamilton, suddenly. Reposing in Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Saturday from 10am to 11am, with removal to St Clare's Church to arrive at 11.15am for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Kieran Dolan, Cronera, Corlough, Cavan and Woking, London

Predeceased by his parents Michael & Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his son William and his daughter Eilis, his twin brother Michael G., his brother Brian and sister-in-law Michelle, his brother Fintan and partner Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass this Thursday, Oct. 24th 2019, in St. Dunstan's Church, Woking at 10am followed by burial in Brookwood Cemetery, Woking. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan on Saturday, November 9th, at 8.15pm.

May they all Rest in Peace.