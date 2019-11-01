Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 1, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rose Keighran (née McGeough) Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at Drumbear Lodge Private Nursing Home, Monaghan, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughters Pauline and Irene, sons in law Brendan and Ebbie, daughters in law Margaret, Marie and Frances, grandchildren Nigel, Lisa, Shane, Conan, Dervla, Nevin, Ciara, Dylan, Evan, Fintan, Conor and Jamie, sister Liz, brothers Paddy, Arthur, Michael and Benny, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday (01/11/2019) from 12 noon until 5 p.m. House private at other times please. Removal on Friday at 7.30 p.m., arriving at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, Mohill at 8 p.m. (N41HY61) Funeral Mass on Saturday (02/11/2019) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Matthew Lennon, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / St. Mullins, Carlow



Matthew Lennon, formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Newtown, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, died peacefully surrounded by family in the kind and attentive care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co. Kilkenny. Devoted husband to the late Breege and most beloved father of Lorna, Jim, Annette and Niav. Sadly missed by hs children, his treasured grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, daughter-in-law Sharon and sons-in-law Vincent and Philip, by his sister Anne, his brother Eamonn, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (R95D853) Co. Kilkenny today, Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in Glynn Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.

James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Leitrim Town, Leitrim

James McDonagh, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.) –29th October 2019 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving Wife Maureen sons, Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle friends. Reposing at his home today, Friday from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Elizabeth Teresa (Olive) McDermott, Kilkeel, Down / Knockvicar, Roscommon

McDermott ( Kilkeel, Co. Down. and Knockvicar, Boyle. Co. Roscommon ) 30th October 2019, Elizabeth Teresa ( Olive ) sister of Claire Bedding ( London ) and the late Mairin Bruen and Paddy Mc Dermott, sister-in-law of Finola and the late Harry Bedding and Michael Bruen, dearest aunt of the late Mary Bruen RIP. Olive's remains are reposing at McAnulty's Funeral Home Warrenpoint today, Friday ( 1st November ) from 3pm until removal at 5pm to arrive at St. Colman's Church Massforth Kilkeel at 5.40pm approx. Requiem Mass on Saturday ( 2nd November ) at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister in law, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle.

Kathleen Hynes (née Mc Donald), Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hynes (nee Mc Donald) Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and Corlaghaloo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin on 30th October, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband Kevin and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving son David (Dave), daughter in law Emer, grandchildren Aria and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, Belturbet, at 1pm on Saturday, 2nd November, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donald White, Shanti Cottage, Leggatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon

October 29th 2019 (peacefully) at Fearna Manor Nursing Home Castlerea; Donald (Don), he will be very sadly missed by his friends and congregation of Jehova's Witnesses, the staff and residents of Fearna Manor Nursing Home. Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

The death has occurred of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 27th October, 2019 at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday (1st November) at 1.30pm in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Bohan (née Walpole), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marie Bohan (nee Walpole) of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumnid, Mohill, Tuesday 29th October, 2019, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Gerry and daughter; Maureen (Reynolds), daughter-in-law; Marie, son-in-law; Frank, grandchildren; Bernadette, Maria, Gerard and Fiona, great grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. St. Funeral Mass today, Friday, November 1 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 10.30am. Interment immediately afterwards to St. Mary's Churchyard, Mohill.

May they all Rest in Peace