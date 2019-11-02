Leitrim deaths - Saturday, November 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Roscommon

Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, October 29 2019, at The Galway Clinic, Galway. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family,sisters Nessa Hanley and Philomena Beirne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday morning at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Rose Keighran (née McGeough) Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Drumbear Lodge Private Nursing Home, Monaghan, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughters Pauline and Irene, sons in law Brendan and Ebbie, daughters in law Margaret, Marie and Frances, grandchildren Nigel, Lisa, Shane, Conan, Dervla, Nevin, Ciara, Dylan, Evan, Fintan, Conor and Jamie, sister Liz, brothers Paddy, Arthur, Michael and Benny, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday (02/11/2019) at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Matthew Lennon, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / St. Mullins, Carlow

Matthew Lennon, formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Newtown, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, died peacefully surrounded by family in the kind and attentive care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co. Kilkenny. Devoted husband to the late Breege and most beloved father of Lorna, Jim, Annette and Niav. Sadly missed by hs children, his treasured grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, daughter-in-law Sharon and sons-in-law Vincent and Philip, by his sister Anne, his brother Eamonn, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews and friends. Requiem Mass in Glynn Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.

James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Leitrim Town, Leitrim

James McDonagh, (Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.) –29th October 2019 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving Wife Maureen sons, Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Saturday at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Elizabeth Teresa (Olive) McDermott, Kilkeel, Down / Knockvicar, Roscommon

McDermott ( Kilkeel, Co. Down. and Knockvicar, Boyle. Co. Roscommon ) 30th October 2019, Elizabeth Teresa ( Olive ) sister of Claire Bedding ( London ) and the late Mairin Bruen and Paddy Mc Dermott, sister-in-law of Finola and the late Harry Bedding and Michael Bruen, dearest aunt of the late Mary Bruen RIP. Requiem Mass today Saturday ( 2nd November ) in St. Colman's Church Massforth Kilkeel at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister in law, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle.

Kathleen Hynes (née Mc Donald), Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hynes (nee Mc Donald) Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14 and Corlaghaloo, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin on 30th October, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband Kevin and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving son David (Dave), daughter in law Emer, grandchildren Aria and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, Belturbet, at 1pm today, Saturday, 2nd November, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace