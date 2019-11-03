Leitrim deaths - November 3, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin / Bundoran, Donegal



Flynn, Joseph, 31st October 2019, suddenly, (late of Drimnagh and Bundoran Co. Donegal). Beloved dad of Tracey, Joseph, Ciara, Craig, Corry and Conor and loving son of John and the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his children, father, partner Jackie and her family, grandchildren Joshua, Jacob and Mia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with family in attendance. Funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please.

Anthony O'Hara, Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo



Anthony Joseph O’Hara (Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Sligo) Retired Principal of St. Mary’s Boys National School, Carrick-on-Shannon. 2nd November 2019 (after a short illness) at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Mabel and Francis and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, Dear sons Roy and Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife and Roy’s partner Jenna, brothers James (Belmullet), Martin (Sligo), Cyril (Sligo), Patrick (Sligo) and Bernard (Australia), sisters Marguerite (England) and Mary (Ballina), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 5pm and again from 6pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday evening arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday, please. One way traffic system in operation via Castlecara Road exit onto Tully Road.

May they all Rest in Peace