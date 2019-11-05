Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret (Peggy) Cox (née Feehily), Jinks Avenue, Sligo Town, Sligo / Killargue, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the presence of her family and in the loving care of the staff of Nazareth House Nursing Home, Sligo. Beloved wife to the late Paddy, predeceased by her son Paddy, loving mother to Jim, Mickey, Maria, Lily and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) this (Tuesday) evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Wednesday morning arriving for 11:30am Requiem Mass, followed by funeral to Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland care of The Foley and McGowan's Funeral services, Market Yard, Sligo.

Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim

Gallagher, Tony, Ardakip, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, November 3rd 2019, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Aisling and Sean. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Oisín, Scott, Leah, Emily and Shauna, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Tanya, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Joseph Tighe, Corderry Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Joseph Tighe, Corderry Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim 1st November 2019 suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Packie and Loretta. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Angela, brothers Seán and Oliver, brother in law Pat, sisters in law Sandra and Maria, niece Ella, nephews Anthony, Daniel, Cieran, Finian, Robert and Eoin, aunt Annie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday 5th November from 2pm until 8pm. Removal of remains to St. Brigid's Church Drumcong on Wednesday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin / Bundoran, Donegal

Flynn, Joseph, 31st October 2019, suddenly, (late of Drimnagh and Bundoran Co. Donegal). Beloved dad of Tracey, Joseph, Ciara, Craig, Corry and Conor and loving son of John and the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his children, father, partner Jackie and her family, grandchildren Joshua, Jacob and Mia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service today, Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please.

Anthony O'Hara, Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo

Anthony Joseph O’Hara (Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Sligo) Retired Principal of St. Mary’s Boys National School, Carrick-on-Shannon. 2nd November 2019 (after a short illness) at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Mabel and Francis and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, Dear sons Roy and Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife and Roy’s partner Jenna, brothers James (Belmullet), Martin (Sligo), Cyril (Sligo), Patrick (Sligo) and Bernard (Australia), sisters Marguerite (England) and Mary (Ballina), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Tuesday at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace