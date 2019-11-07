Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday November 7, 2019

Christina Maguire, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan / Sligo Town, Sligo



Christina Maguire, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Sligo. Suddenly. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her mother Mary Ellen, brothers Micheal, Pat, Brendan, John, Peter and Seamus, sister Helen. Predeceased by her father Hugh, brother Hugh and sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her family home today, Thursday, from 11am. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan



PJ died on Wednesday 6th November 2019 in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen and brother Michael; PJ is very sadly missed by his daughter Rosemary, sons Padraig and Adrian, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Tracy and Martina, grandchildren Jack, Ella and Kyle Dara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Fitzsimons Funeral Home, Canon Row, Navan this Thursday afternoon from 4 -8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive in St. Mary's Church for Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Daughter of Sorcha Begley, Ballyshannon and David O'Connor, Cork, her brothers Ciaran, Matthew and sisters Clodagh and Maeve, following an accident.

Reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon on Thursday from 6-9pm and on Friday from 1-9pm. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Charles Cowdell of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 3rd November 2019 peacefully in the exceptional care of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife; Meryl, son; Richard, daughter, Anne-Marie, grandchildren; Jordan, Kaitlyn, Bradley, Tori, Destiny and Riley, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Flowers would be greatly appreciated.

Séan Donohoe, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Séan Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass took place on Friday, 27th September, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Gladesville, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, on Saturday November 9, at 12 noon, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Agnes (Baby) Keown (née Mc Morrow), Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Agnes (Baby) Keown Glenkeel Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at her home. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4-10pm. House private on Friday morning with removal to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Please. Donations if so desired to The North West Hospice.

Kathleen Loughlin (née McHugh) Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The peaceful death has occured at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Kathleen Loughlin, nee McHugh, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; sons Sean, Oliver and Cyril; daughters Martina Gilraine and Paula Connaire; brother Jim (Sligo); sisters Margaret McHugh (Sligo) and Bridie McKay (Dundalk), brother-in-law Gerry; sister-in-law Teasey (Roughan); sons-in-law Fintan and Shane; daughter-in-law Breda; grandchildren Ben, Emily, Noah, Clara and John; nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2-7pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery. House private, please, outside of reposing times.

Lizzie Cronogue (née Sheridan), 53 Trumra Rd, Granard, Longford



Peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Lizzie is predeceased by her husband James and beloved daughter Mary Rose. Lizzie will be sadly missed by her sons Pauric and Seamus, daughters-in-law Patric and Emma, grandchildren Nakita, Aimee, Arron, Pauric, Zara and Kim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday 6th, 53 Trumra Rd, Granard, from 4 -9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 7th in St Mary's Church, Granard, at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.

Thomas McGOLDRICK, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford



Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sisters Winnie, Pauline, Betty and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in St. Joseph's Chapel, Longford, this Friday 8th of November from 4 pm with prayers at 5.45pm, removal to St. Mary's Church Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only.

May they all Rest in Peace