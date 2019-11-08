Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Catherine (Kathleen) Conway (née Brady), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Killeshandra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Catherine Conway nee Brady (better known as Kathleen), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar and formerly of Gurteen, Killashandra, Co. Cavan suddenly at Mayo University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Gerry, her children Mark, Niall, Aoife and Rebecca. She was much loved sister of Marian Brady, Gurteen, Killashandra; Gretta O'Toole, London; Josephine Reilly Ballinagh, Cavan; Una Phair , Cavan town ; Brenda Brady, London ; Cora Robeau, Indonesia ; Terence, Gurteen, Killeshandra and Philip, Drumkerril, Killeshandra. She will also be missed by her brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. She will be particularly missed by all her colleagues at the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo University Hospital where she was a kind and caring nurse and a well respected member of staff. Reposing at the Kilcoyne Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar today, Friday from 4pm with removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Removal from the Kilcoyne Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving for Service at 2pm. House private please. Family flowers only, Donations to ICU, Mayo University Hospital, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Kieran Dolan, Cronera, Corlough, Cavan



And woking, London. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his son William and his daughter Eilis, his twin brother Michael G., his brother Brian and sister-in-law Michelle, his brother Fintan and partner Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan this Saturday, November 9th, at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass and burial have taken place in Woking on October 24th.

Christina Maguire Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan / Sligo Town, Sligo



Christina Maguire, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and Sligo. Suddenly. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her mother Mary Ellen, brothers Micheal, Pat, Brendan, John, Peter and Seamus, sister Helen. Predeceased by her father Hugh, brother Hugh and sister Mary. Sadly missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, today, Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sonnie Reilly, Toneymore, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Sonnie Reilly, Clachan Court and formerly of Toneymore, Derrylin, 6th November 2019, brother of Sister Katherine and the late Mary Bridget (Brady), Elizabeth (Dolan), Agnes (Owens), Rose (McGeogh), Philomena (McGovern) and Teresa RIP. Remains will leave the South West Acute Hospital on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Teemore. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Charles Cowdell of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 3rd November 2019 peacefully in the exceptional care of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife; Meryl, son; Richard, daughter; Anne-Marie, grandchildren; Jordan, Kaitlyn, Bradley, Tori, Destiny and Riley, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Charles be safe in the arms of Jesus. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 2pm. Flowers would be greatly appreciated.

PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan

PJ died on Wednesday 6th November 2019 in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen and brother Michael; PJ is very sadly missed by his daughter Rosemary, sons Padraig and Adrian, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Tracy and Martina, grandchildren Jack, Ella and Kyle Dara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Removal today, Friday morning to arrive in St. Mary's Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Daughter of Sorcha Begley, Ballyshannon and David O'Connor, Cork, her brothers Ciaran, Matthew and sisters Clodagh and Maeve, following an accident. Reposing at the family home in Abbey, Ballyshannon today, Friday from 1-9pm. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please.

Séan Donohoe, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Séan Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass took place on Friday, 27th September, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Gladesville, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, on Saturday November 9, at 12 noon, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Agnes (Baby) Keown (née Mc Morrow), Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Agnes (Baby) Keown Glenkeel Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her home. House private today, Friday morning with removal to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Please. Donations if so desired to The North West Hospice.

Kathleen Loughlin (née McHugh) Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The peaceful death has occured at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Kathleen Loughlin, nee McHugh, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; sons Sean, Oliver and Cyril; daughters Martina Gilraine and Paula Connaire; brother Jim (Sligo); sisters Margaret McHugh (Sligo) and Bridie McKay (Dundalk), brother-in-law Gerry; sister-in-law Teasey (Roughan); sons-in-law Fintan and Shane; daughter-in-law Breda; grandchildren Ben, Emily, Noah, Clara and John; nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, today, Friday at 11am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery.

Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford

Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sisters Winnie, Pauline, Betty and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in St. Joseph's Chapel, Longford, today, Friday 8th of November from 4 pm with prayers at 5.45pm, removal to St. Mary's Church Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only.

May they all Rest in Peace