Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday November 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean,sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received.Private cremation will take place at a later date.

Francis Corrigan, Drumeeshil, Teemore, Fermanagh



Corrigan (Derrylin) 8th November 2019, peacefully, Francis, Drumeeshil, Belturbet Road, Derrylin BT92 9BF, loving husband of Kathleen and dear mother of Gerry, Charles & Margaret.

Remains reposing at his home today Saturday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Teemore for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time only please on Sunday morning. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, sister Vera, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and extended family circle.

Catherine (Kathleen) Conway (née Brady), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Catherine Conway nee Brady (better known as Kathleen), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar and formerly of Gurteen, Killashandra, Co. Cavan suddenly at Mayo University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Gerry, her children Mark, Niall, Aoife and Rebecca. She was much loved sister of Marian Brady, Gurteen, Killashandra; Gretta O'Toole, London; Josephine Reilly Ballinagh, Cavan; Una Phair , Cavan town ; Brenda Brady, London ; Cora Robeau, Indonesia ; Terence, Gurteen, Killeshandra and Philip, Drumkerril, Killeshandra. She will be particularly missed by all her colleagues at the Intensive Care Unit at Mayo University Hospital where she was a kind and caring nurse and a well respected member of staff. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12.30pm. Removal from the Kilcoyne Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving for Service at 2pm. House private please. Family flowers only, Donations to ICU, Mayo University Hospital, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.



Kieran Dolan, Cronera, Corlough, Cavan

And woking, London. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Molly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, his son William and his daughter Eilis, his twin brother Michael G., his brother Brian and sister-in-law Michelle, his brother Fintan and partner Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan this Saturday, November 9th, at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass and burial have taken place in Woking on October 24th.

Sonnie Reilly, Toneymore, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Sonnie Reilly, Clachan Court and formerly of Toneymore, Derrylin, 6th November 2019, brother of Sister Katherine and the late Mary Bridget (Brady), Elizabeth (Dolan), Agnes (Owens), Rose (McGeogh), Philomena (McGovern) and Teresa RIP. Remains will leave the South West Acute Hospital on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Teemore. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Charles Cowdell of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 3rd November 2019 peacefully in the exceptional care of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife; Meryl, son; Richard, daughter; Anne-Marie, grandchildren; Jordan, Kaitlyn, Bradley, Tori, Destiny and Riley, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Charles be safe in the arms of Jesus. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 2pm. Flowers would be greatly appreciated.

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Daughter of Sorcha Begley, Ballyshannon and David O'Connor, Cork, her brothers Ciaran, Matthew and sisters Clodagh and Maeve, following an accident. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of Resurrection on Saturday at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please to the family on the morning of the funeral please.

Séan Donohoe, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Séan Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass took place on Friday, 27th September, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Gladesville, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, on Saturday November 9, at 12 noon, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford

Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sisters Winnie, Pauline, Betty and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in St. Joseph's Chapel, Longford, today, Friday 8th of November from 4 pm with prayers at 5.45pm, removal to St. Mary's Church Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only.

May they all Rest in Peace