Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday November 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan), Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon



Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim, November 9th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers.

Reposing at her home, on Sunday afternoon from 2-8pm and on Monday from 1-5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Mc Hugh (née Donohoe), Corglass, Moyne, Longford



Kathleen McHugh, (nee Donohoe) Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford, Saturday, November 9th 2019, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted Mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving Family and extended Family, her adored grandchildren, Óisín, Niamh, and Éabha, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday evening from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Legga, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean,sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received.Private cremation will take place at a later date.



Francis Corrigan, Drumeeshil, Teemore, Fermanagh

Corrigan (Derrylin) 8th November 2019, peacefully, Francis, Drumeeshil, Belturbet Road, Derrylin BT92 9BF, loving husband of Kathleen and dear mother of Gerry, Charles & Margaret.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Teemore for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time only please on Sunday morning. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, sister Vera, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and extended family circle.

Catherine (Kathleen) Conway (née Brady), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Catherine Conway nee Brady (better known as Kathleen), Rossmor, Pontoon Road, Castlebar and formerly of Gurteen, Killashandra, Co. Cavan suddenly at Mayo University Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Gerry, her children Mark, Niall, Aoife and Rebecca. She was much loved sister of Marian Brady, Gurteen, Killashandra; Gretta O'Toole, London; Josephine Reilly Ballinagh, Cavan; Una Phair , Cavan town ; Brenda Brady, London ; Cora Robeau, Indonesia ; Terence, Gurteen, Killeshandra and Philip, Drumkerril, Killeshandra. Removal from the Kilcoyne Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving for Service at 2pm. House private please. Family flowers only, Donations to ICU, Mayo University Hospital, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace





