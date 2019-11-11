Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Gallagher, Tawlauhghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim



John Gallagher - Tawlauhghtbeg, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Sunday the 10th of November, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predecreased by his sister Catherine, brothers Michael, Brendan and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sisters May and Annie, sister in law Breege, nephews Ronan, Micheal, Paul and Gary, nieces Annette, Fiona and Catherine, grandniece kitty, grandnephews Ciaran, Shane, Karl, Sean and Sam, nephew in law, nieces in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, today Monday, 11th of November, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan), Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim, November 9th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers. Reposing at her home today, Monday from 1-5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Mc Hugh (née Donohoe), Corglass, Moyne, Longford

Kathleen McHugh, (nee Donohoe) Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford, Saturday, November 9th 2019, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted Mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving Family and extended Family, her adored grandchildren, Óisín, Niamh, and Éabha, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday evening from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Legga, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford

Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean,sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received.Private cremation will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace