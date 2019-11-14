Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday November 14, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brigid (Bridie) GAFFNEY (née Keegan) Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon / Leitrim



Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim, November 9th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers.

Reposing at her home, on Sunday afternoon from 2 -8pm and on Monday from 1-5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Martha McGuinn, 21 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo



The death has occurred of Martha McGuinn(nee Williams) 21 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Cuilmore, Gurteen, Co Sligo, Wednesday 13th of November, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Brendan, deeply mourned by her loving husband John, sons Joe, John and Rory, her daughters-in-law Helen and Olivia and Rory's partner Karen, grandchildrenTanya,Dylan, Jason, Elie Mai, Tommy, Katelyn and Eoghan, her brothers and sisters, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Martha will be reposing at Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle on Thursday the 14th of November from 4-8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 11am Friday the 15th of November, with Burial afterwards to Assylynn, Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to M S Ireland or Palliative Care Team, care of Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. House Private Friday morning please.

John James McMorrow, Carrigaline, Cork / Rossinver, Leitrim



McMorrow (Carrigaline and late of Rossinver, Co. Leitrim) On November 13th 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at home John James (78 years), loving father of James, Kevin, Caroline and Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters, brother, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today Thursday (14th) from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (15th) at 12.30pm, in Our Lady and St. John, Church, Carrigaline funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

Kathleen Duignan (née Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim



In her 89 th year. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. In the loving care of all the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by her daughter Catriona and her partner Colin, her sons Sean and his partner Margaret and Padraig and his wife Carmel, grandchildren Aisling, Conor and Michelle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday 14 th from 6- 9pm and on Friday, 15th, from 1- 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Elizabeth Cass (née Guckian), Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Mrs. Elizabeth Cass (Nee Guckian), Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formally of Luton England. 12th November 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and wonderful staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick onShannon, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tom Cass (Kilkenny), daughter Frances, and sister Virginia Bernie (Carrick on Shannon).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Thomas, brothers Patrick Gucken (Hartley, Carrick on Shannon) Malachy Guckian (Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all her extended family and wide circle of friends in Leitrim, Kilkenny and Luton.

Elizabeth will repose in St Patrick’s Hospital Chapel, Carrick on Shannon this Thursday evening from 4-6.30pm. With removal to St Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 10 am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery, Connahy, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St Patrick’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Bridie Flanagan (née O' Dowd), Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim



Bridie Flanagan (nee O’ Dowd), (Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon Co. Roscommon and formerly Gluckawn, Agrina.) –November 13th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at North West Hospice Sligo. Pre-deceased by her sister Ann Balmond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Anthony, daughters Colette, Laura and Clare. Sisters Mary Cullen, Margaret McTiernan, Kathleen Donohoe, brother Tom O’ Dowd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel tomorrow evening Friday from 3.30 -6pm with removal to St. Michael’s Church Drumlion arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North West Hospice Sligo. House private please

Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Kathleen Portman (nee Hoey) Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT 93 3 BH and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, November 12th, 2019. Beloved wife and mother of the late Raymond and daughter Denise. Reposing at the family home, Ashfield Drive, on Thursday and Friday from 1pm until 8pm both days. Remains will arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday for 1pm requiem Mass, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Very deeply regretted by her grandchildren Kate & James, brothers Alo, Brendan, sisters Tess, Angela and Rita, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Predeceased by brothers Dick, James, Bill, Bobby, Paddy, Frank, sisters Patricia Anne and baby Mary. Family time on Saturday morning.

Mary Ann Forde (née Shortt), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Forde née Shortt, Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Cloonboney, Mohill peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, 12th November 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her brothers and sister, son-in-law; Sean and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughters: Mary (Cloonboney, Mohill), Eileen Hughes (Drumlish) her brother; Michael Shortt (Cloone), son-in-law; Eamonn, Mary's partner; John Bradley, grandchildren; Paul, Kevin, Patricia, Sinead, Catherine, Mark and Michelle, sisters-in-law; Kathleen Rooney and Kathleen Shortt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter Mary at Cloonboney, Mohill on Thursday from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please note that there will be a one way traffic system in place.



Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Anna, formerly of Packów, Poland, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tomasz, son David, sister Maria, brother Bogdan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Spoczywaj w pokoju Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Margaret (Peig) Mullen (née Harrington), Drumfin, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peig) Mullen (nee Harrington), Drumfin, Via Boyle, Co Sligo (Lacken, Boyle, Co Roscommon), former Postmistress of Drumfin Post Office, peacefully on 11th November 2019, in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her son Anthony (Tony). Beloved and cherished mother of Marie (McGinley), Bernie (Crowther), Sr Mairead O.P. (Maggie), Vera (Nicholson), Sheila (Corrigan), Padraig, Anne (Buckley) and Liam. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of her 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Perry’s Funeral Home, Ballymote today (Wednesday) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote (Eircode F56 A59), followed by burial in St Columba’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Guidedogs/Assistance Dogs for Autism.

May they all Rest in Peace