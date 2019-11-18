Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noelle McHugh (née Carroll), Bunnybeg, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Noelle McHugh (née Carroll) Bunnybeg, Eslin Bridge, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, Sunday 17th November 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father John Patrick Carroll and her infant sister Mary Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Aoife, Niamh, Cait, son James, mother Mary, brother John and sister in law Maria, brothers in law relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence, Bunnybeg, Eslin Bridge, Eircode (N41F671) today, Monday from 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House strictly private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only , donations if desired to North West Hospice.Please note their will be a one way traffic system to her residence from the Carrick on Shannon to Mohill road on to the L3445 road.

Hugh McKenna, Clooneen, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh McKenna, Clooneen, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (née McTiernan). Sadly missed by his daughters Philomena, Gabrielle, Jackie, Peggy and Fionnuala, sons John and Seamus, sons in law, daughters in law, sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice or ISPCC Childline.

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 16th November 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of The North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regetted and sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his sons Kevin, Stephen, and Michael, daughter Janet, daughters-in-law Sylvia, Kerry, and Michael’s partner Lindsey. Son-in-law Carl, sisters Tess and Cath, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Tom and David, much loved Grandfather to his eleven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends. Ken will repose in his home which he loved so dearly at Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 H1K7 this Wednesday evening 20th November from 4 pm until 9pm. His remains will be removed on Thursday morning 21st November to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Requriem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert New Cemetery. House private outside reposing time please. Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Dr Mary Catherine Brady, Corraclare North, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Dr Mary Catherine Brady, Corraclare North, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9JS & formerly Glenageary, Dublin, Sunday 17th November 2019, peacefully. Sister of the late Dr Miriam (Ballyconnell), Therese (Dublin), Fr Peter SJ, Padraig (Dublin) & Luke (Dublin). Remains reposing at her home in Derrylin today, Monday 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by Vivien & the McBrien family, the extended Brady family and friends.

Richard (Dick) Canney. Tenure, Louth / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Canney, Tenure, Co. Louth and formerly Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.16th November 2019. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John. He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mona Winterson (née McBrien), Derrybrick, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Mona Winterson (nee McBrien), Friday 15th November, Derrybrick, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9EN, unexpectedly. Widow of Austin and dear mother of Marie and Stacie and grandmother of Eleanor. Sister of Ann, John, Paul and the late Richard and Angela RIP. Removal today, Monday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, brothers, sister, grand daughter and extended family circle. Family time only please on Monday morning.



John (Johnny) GUIHEN, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Roscommon

John (Johnny) Guihen, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 16th 2019, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by his devoted sister Sheila Mitchell, Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, brother-in-law Gerry, nephew Thomas and his wife Kasia, niece Lisa and her husband Stephen, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Monday form 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace