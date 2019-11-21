Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Guihen, Keadue, Roscommon



John Guihen, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 20th 2019, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Boyle, Sadly missed by his loving wife Molly (née Gray), sons Hughie (Drumboylan), Martin (Boyle), Dermot (Leixlip) and Alan (Keadue), daughters Josephine Leyden (Keadue), Marie Burke (Keadue), Clare Drummond (New Zealand), Annette Goldrick (Kiltoghert) and Deirdre (Tuam), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and his wonderful neighbours. Reposing at his residence in Keadue on Friday evening from 4pm until 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M, Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Mary (Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Mary [known as Cissie] McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains will repose at the residence of her son John and her daughter-in-law Mary, Corlea, Ballyshannon, today, Thursday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private to family only on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply loved and forever missed by her dear daughter Mary [Gerry] and loving son John [Mary], her much loved grandchildren Cathal, Kathleen and Declan,and dearest greatchildren Garreth and Abby. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. On her dear soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, November 16 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of The North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regetted and sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his sons Kevin, Stephen, and Michael, daughter Janet, daughters-in-law Sylvia, Kerry, and Michael’s partner Lindsey. Son-in-law Carl, sisters Tess and Cath, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Tom and David, much loved Grandfather to his eleven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends. His remains will be removed today, Thursday, 21st November to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Requriem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert New Cemetery. House private outside reposing time please. Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace