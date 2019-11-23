Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, November 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Earley, 3 Moneen, Kinlough, Leitrim / Roslea, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Margaret Earley retired Publican, Kinlough and formely Roslea, Co. Fermanagh and Luton, England peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo surrounded by her loving family. Remains reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home on Saturday 23rd Nov from 5pm to 9pm. Removal of remains on Sunday morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11 o clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards at St Aidan's Cemetery. Family fowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Gilmartins undertaker or any family member.

Bernie (Bernard) Hamilton, Drumoughty, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

Bernie (Bernard) Hamilton, Drumoughty, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim, and formerly Kilmacroy, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 21st 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brothers Vincent and Thomas-Martin. Sadly missed by his daughters Belinda and Anita (Keaney), son Alan, son-in-law Iain, grandchildren Saidhbh and Fiadh, partner Ann, brothers John, Michael and Edward, sister Annie-Mai, brother-in-law Josie, sister-in-law Dympna, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday afternoon, from 4pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, arriving 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Rumould Dolan,, Toberlion, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan & Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell.

November 21st. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell, on Sunday from 5 o'clock with removal at 6.30 o'clock, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace