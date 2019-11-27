Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Norah Gallagher, Derrinvoney, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has taken place at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Norah Gallagher, Derrinvoney, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at St. Brigid's Church, Creevelea on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm followed by prayers at 8.10pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Creevelea with Burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Pauric McDermott, Hazel Grove, Maugheraboy, Sligo / Leckaun, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pauric McDermott of Hazel Grove, Maugheraboy and formerly of Moragh, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at Church of Mary Mother of God, Newtownmanor, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar, Mayo / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar & formerly of Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar, November 25th 2019. (Ex Detective An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his daughter Angela and and Sisters Anne & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norah, daughters Margo Conway (Breaffy, Castlebar) & Michelle Gleeson (Seattle, USA), brothers Seamus and Vincent (Glencar, Co Leitrim), Tom (Drumcliffe Co Sligo), Martin (Skreen, Co Sligo), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Coady Funeral Home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar (Eircode F23 WY62) on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St Aloysius' Church, Breaffy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o' clock with Funeral afterwards to Breaffy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar Ph 094 9021438.



Sean Gilheaney, Bunnymore, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim

Formerly of Cornafoster, Fenagh. Retired Publican. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael, Keelen and David, grandchildren Kayleigh, Lucy, Jack and Reece, brothers, sisters, daughter in law, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. Burial afterwards in Fenagh new cemetery.

Fr. Leo Layden C.S.Sp., Arigna, Roscommon / Dublin

Layden, Fr. Leo C.S.Sp., (St. Mary’s College, Rathmines; late of Arigna, Co. Roscommon), Missionary in Nigeria, Ireland, 24th November, 2019. Son of the late Katie (née McTiernan) and Michael Layden. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kitty (Kennedy) and Mary, sister-in-law Dorothy, his carer Sr Marian MSHR, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères. Predeceased by his brothers Mícheál and Brendan, sisters Pauline (Keane) and Sr. Baptist (Ursuline), sister-in-law Mary (née Daly) and brother-in-law Seán (Keane). Removal on (Wednesday, 27th November) from Mission House, Kimmage Manor after prayers at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m., followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.