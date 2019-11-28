Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 11, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Derek Kenny, An Cuil, Termon road, Termon, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by his parents Michael and Caroline, his sister Sarah-Jane, nephew Darren, girlfriend Kathleen, family and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday, November 28th, 5pm until 6.30pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 11am. Cremation Saturday at Newland's Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Norah Gallagher, Derrinvoney, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has taken place at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Norah Gallagher, Derrinvoney, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Creevelea with Burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar, Mayo / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar & formerly of Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar, November 25th 2019. (Ex Detective An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his daughter Angela and and Sisters Anne & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norah, daughters Margo Conway (Breaffy, Castlebar) & Michelle Gleeson (Seattle, USA), brothers Seamus and Vincent (Glencar, Co Leitrim), Tom (Drumcliffe Co Sligo), Martin (Skreen, Co Sligo), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Coady Funeral Home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar (Eircode F23 WY62) today Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Aloysius' Church, Breaffy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Breaffy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar.

May they rest in peace.