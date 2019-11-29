Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, November 29, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Thérèse Edwards (née Coyle), The Willows, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim



She will be sadly missed by her daughter Ciara and son Luke, her mother Rita, her brothers Michael and Seán and her sister Cathy, extended family, work colleagues, friends, neighbours & all who knew her. Memorial Mass will be offered for Thérèse in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Saturday, November 30th, at 11am.

Derek Kenny, An Cuil, Termon road, Termon, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by his parents Michael and Caroline, his sister Sarah-Jane, nephew Darren, girlfriend Kathleen, family and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Cremation Saturday at Newland's Cross Crematorium, Dublin.



Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar, Mayo / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Michael Devaney, Spencer Park, Castlebar & formerly of Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar, November 25th 2019. (Ex Detective An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his daughter Angela and and Sisters Anne & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norah, daughters Margo Conway (Breaffy, Castlebar) & Michelle Gleeson (Seattle, USA), brothers Seamus and Vincent (Glencar, Co Leitrim), Tom (Drumcliffe Co Sligo), Martin (Skreen, Co Sligo), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St Aloysius' Church, Breaffy with Funeral afterwards to Breaffy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar.

May they rest in peace.