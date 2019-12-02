Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 2, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph, P.J. Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph ‘P.J.’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Wednesday, 27th of November 2019. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway, died peacefully in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Pre deceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please.

Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Helen. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Katie and sister Rose (New York), extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Longford on Monday from 10am with prayers at 11am followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Legga for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish New Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.