Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Joyce McGuinness (née Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Leitrim



Joyce McGuinness (nee Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Co.Leitrim. December 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Mac and son-in-law Geoff. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine Walker, (Drumsna) and Eileen Pitts (England), son-in-law Alan, granddaughter Victoria Supple (Boyle), grandson Steven, great grandchildren Pippa, Luka and Leo, grandson-in-law Kieran, granddaughter-in-law Carla, sister Kathleen (England), brother Kenneth (England), sister-in-law Audrey, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today Tuesday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to St. George's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Funeral Service at 11.30 o'clock followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4 o'clock. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times, please.

Michael Collins, Upper Port, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Strokestown, Roscommon



Michael Collins, Upper Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and former caretaker and fireman in Elphin and Strokestown, Co. Roscommon who passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, in the presence of his loving wife Pauline. Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Paul, daughter Caroline, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Madeleine, grandchildren Aaron, Eric, Sofia and Maya, great-grandson Cameron, brother-in-law Martin and sister-in-law Noreen, extended family, his many friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home (Eircode V94 TNR1) on Tuesday from 4.00 p.m. with funeral prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

May they Rest In Peace.