Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, December 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Leitrim



Peacefully at his late residence. Remains reposing at his late residence today, Thursday from 12 midday till 5pm. Removal of remains from his late residence to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1:30pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul care of Gilmartins Undertakers or any family member.

Sr. Carmel McEnroy, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim



(6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway), formerly Carrrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, and Columbia, Missouri. Surrounded by family and friends, December 3rd, 2019, (peacefully) at Brampton Care Nursing Home, Oranmore. Predeceased by her sisters Bernadette, Sr. Gabriel and brother Ignatius. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, Rita (Fitzgerald), and Noreen (Smith) her brother, Brian, sister-in-law, Anne, brother-in-law Brian Smith, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, many friends and Sisters of Mercy, Western Province. Reposing in Teaghlach Mhuire Chapel, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore on Thursday, December 5th from 3 p.m. with removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6th at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, followed by funeral service at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV30. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.



Susan Beirne (née Rush), 29 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Died, peacefully, on 4th of December, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of St. Annes Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Eugene and mother Rosaleen. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne Marie, sons Patrick Christopher and Eugene, her grandchildren Mikey, Ethan, Elizabeth and Freya, her father Martin, sisters Pauline and Rosaleen, brothers Mark, Brian and Michael, her sons in law Edward, Steve and Rory, daughter in law Rebecca, nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in law, extended family and friends. Reposing in Mahon's funeral home, Boyle, from 3pm to 6pm, Friday 6th, with arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.15pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday 7th, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery Boyle. House Strictly Private at all times, please, for immediate family only.

Donald Daly, The Old Bog Road, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel Rd., Cliffoney on Thursday evening (5/12) from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (6/12) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

May they all Rest in Peace.