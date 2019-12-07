Leitrim deaths: Saturday, December 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Veronica (Vera) McTeague (née Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Martha. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Francis and Seamus, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son, Francis and daughter-in-law, Anne, Park Road, Ballinamore on Saturday 7th December from 3.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Michael Gilbride, Drumracken, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

At O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Teresa and Liz. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Bridie, Margaret and Phyllis (USA) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie Flynn, Fortwilliam, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his Loving wife Catherine, daughter Marie (Hogan), sons James and John, daughters-in-law Carmel and Majella, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Aaron, Kyle, Daryl, Dillon, Danielle, Amy, Jessica and Georgina, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday, 7th, at 1.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family Home private please.

Susan Beirne (née Rush), 29 Termon Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Died, peacefully, on 4th of December, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of St. Annes Ward, St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Eugene and mother Rosaleen. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne Marie, sons Patrick Christopher and Eugene, her grandchildren Mikey, Ethan, Elizabeth and Freya, her father Martin, sisters Pauline and Rosaleen, brothers Mark, Brian and Michael, her sons in law Edward, Steve and Rory, daughter in law Rebecca, nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in law, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday 7th in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.