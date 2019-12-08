Leitrim deaths - Sunday, December 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maureen Tiernan née Crawford, Cloone Village, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 7th December 2019 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband; Séan and infant son; Mel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Shane and Enda, her brothers; George and Tom, daughter-in-law; Raquel, Enda's partner Sheila, sister-in-law; Margaret, grandsons; Séan and Conor, nephews; Kenneth and Thomas, niece; Caroline, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), Slieve View, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballincollig, Cork



The death has occurred of Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), 9 Slieve View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballincollig, Co. Cork who died on the 5th December 2019 peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Barney. Predeceased by her sister Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; Barney, daughter; Ruth, son; Leonard (UK), brother; Larry ( Charleville), sisters; Sheila (UK) and Helen ( Youghal, Co Cork), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 from 4.00pm - 5.00pm followed by private cremation.

Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Formerly Monivea,Galway. Peacefully at his residence.Sadly missed by his sisters Anne,Sr Isobella and Patsy,nieces,nephews,grandniece,grandnephew,relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence today, Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. Remains arriving to St Marys Church Carrigallen on Monday for Requiem at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daisy O'Neill (née Acheson), Leam, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in her ninety second year, at the Plunkett Home Boyle, surrounded by her loving family and staff of the Plunkett Home. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and her sister Ethel. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre, Muriel and Audrey, sons David, Phillip, George and Godfrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her much loved 14 grandchildren and great-grandchild Ethan, sister-in-law Anna Day, Marian and Mary O'Neill, brother-in-law Ronnie O'Neill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday evening, December 9th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service in Church of Ireland, Boyle, on Tuesday 10th at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Plunkett Home Patient Comfort Fund. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Veronica (Vera) McTeague (née Smith), Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at O'Carolan's Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Martha. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Francis and Seamus, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son, Francis and daughter-in-law, Anne, Park Road, Ballinamore. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore today, Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.