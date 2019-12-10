Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan / Killoe, Longford

The death has occurred of Bridie Murphy, 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and late of Micknaugh, Killoe, Co. Longford. Suddenly at her residence on Friday, 6th December 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerry, daughter Ann, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Bobby, brother Sheamus, sisters Ann Vaughan (Prunty, Longford), Margaret (New York), grandchildren, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Tuesday at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Tiernan née Crawford, Cloone Village, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 7th December 2019 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband; Séan and infant son; Mel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Shane and Enda, her brothers; George and Tom, daughter-in-law; Raquel, Enda's partner Sheila, sister-in-law; Margaret, grandsons; Séan and Conor, nephews; Kenneth and Thomas, niece; Caroline, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial to Cloone new cemetery.

Dora Mary (Dee) Maynard, 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Dora Mary Maynard (affectionately known as Dee) 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo and late of Surrey, England, died 8th December 2019, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Loving mother to Karen (Vincent Muldoon) and Helen. Her remains will be reposing at the home of her daughter, Karen and husband Vincent, at 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 9pm. Her remains will be leaving her home on Thursday, 12th December, for a Funeral Service at 2.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son-in-law, all relatives and friends.

Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), Slieve View, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballincollig, Cork

The death has occurred of Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), 9 Slieve View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballincollig, Co. Cork who died on the 5th December 2019 peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Barney. Predeceased by her sister Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; Barney, daughter; Ruth, son; Leonard (UK), brother; Larry ( Charleville), sisters; Sheila (UK) and Helen ( Youghal, Co Cork), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 from 4.00pm - 5.00pm followed by private cremation.

Daisy O'Neill (née Acheson), Leam, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, in her ninety second year, at the Plunkett Home Boyle, surrounded by her loving family and staff of the Plunkett Home. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and her sister Ethel. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre, Muriel and Audrey, sons David, Phillip, George and Godfrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her much loved 14 grandchildren and great-grandchild Ethan, sister-in-law Anna Day, Marian and Mary O'Neill, brother-in-law Ronnie O'Neill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Plunkett Home Patient Comfort Fund. House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Una Murphy nee O’Keeffe, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Saturday December 7th 2019 (peacefully) after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Tuesday from 5.30 pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 in our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.