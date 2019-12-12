Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, December 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Colum Brady, Drumcondra, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



Brady, Colum (late of Drumcondra and formerly of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim) – December 10th, 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Enda, daughters Caraíosa, Orla and Aoife, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Tara, Eoin, Fionn, Euan, his brothers Dermot, Aidan and Fintan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.

Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 11th December 2019, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, son; Seamus, daughters; Mary (Cott), Geraldine and Gráinne (McGowan), sons-in-law; Maurice and Damien, doting grandchildren; Leah, Emer, Iarla and Aidan, brothers; Peter and Jim, sister; Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Gráinne (Eircode N41 XP21) on Thursday from 5.30pm - 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone House private outside of reposing hours, please. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in place.

Dora Mary (Dee) Maynard, 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Dora Mary Maynard (affectionately known as Dee) 21 Ballintempo Road, Belcoo and late of Surrey, England, died 8th December 2019, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Loving mother to Karen (Vincent Muldoon) and Helen. Her remains will be leaving her home on Thursday, 12th December, for a Funeral Service at 2.00pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son-in-law, all relatives and friends.

Gertie Mullaney (nee Kiloran), 4 Riverdale, Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Gertie Mullaney (nee Kiloran), 4 Riverdale, Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 9th of December 2019, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving children Pat, Martina and Martin, her daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass Thursday, the 12th of December, at 12 noon at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.