Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peter O'Hagan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Peter O'Hagan, 11 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Remains reposing at Our Ladys Hosptial Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm, with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Colum Brady, Drumcondra, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

Brady, Colum (late of Drumcondra and formerly of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim) – December 10th, 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Enda, daughters Caraíosa, Orla and Aoife, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Tara, Eoin, Fionn, Euan, his brothers Dermot, Aidan and Fintan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium.



Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mel Tiernan, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 11th December 2019, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his brother Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, son; Seamus, daughters; Mary (Cott), Geraldine and Gráinne (McGowan), sons-in-law; Maurice and Damien, doting grandchildren; Leah, Emer, Iarla and Aidan, brothers; Peter and Jim, sister; Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone House private outside of reposing hours, please. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in place.

May they all Rest in Peace.