Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Madge Mc Shane (née Davis), 30 Korum Square, Strabane, Tyrone / Arva, Cavan



The death has taken place December 15th 2019 at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane of Madge Mc Shane (née Davis), 30 Koram Square, Strabane and formerly of Arva, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Mary, Brenda, Noel and the late baby Michael, dearly loved grandmother of Martin, Barry, Lindsay, Jonathan, Judi, Keelin, Gareth and the late Fiona and sister of Mary and Rosaleen. Reposing at her home on Sunday (December 15th) from 4pm Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 17th) at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Albert (Bertie) Smyth, Carrowmore, The Plains, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Annie. Deeply regretted by his son Philip, daughter Sandra, daughter-in-law Helen, Sandra's partner Aidan Quish, adored grandad to Sarah and Eoin, his sister Isobel Mc Quade (Ballinafad), sister-in-law Elizabeth O'Shea (Massachusetts), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Philip and daughter-in-law Helen, Carrowmore, The Plains, Boyle, F52 CH96 on Monday, December 16th, from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Croghan, on Tuesday, December 17th, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.