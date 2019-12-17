Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Madge Mc Shane (née Davis), 30 Korum Square, Strabane, Tyrone / Arva, Cavan

The death has taken place December 15th 2019 at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane of Madge Mc Shane (née Davis), 30 Koram Square, Strabane and formerly of Arva, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Mary, Brenda, Noel and the late baby Michael, dearly loved grandmother of Martin, Barry, Lindsay, Jonathan, Judi, Keelin, Gareth and the late Fiona and sister of Mary and Rosaleen. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 17th) at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.



Albert (Bertie) Smyth, Carrowmore, The Plains, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Annie. Deeply regretted by his son Philip, daughter Sandra, daughter-in-law Helen, Sandra's partner Aidan Quish, adored grandad to Sarah and Eoin, his sister Isobel Mc Quade (Ballinafad), sister-in-law Elizabeth O'Shea (Massachusetts), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Croghan, on Tuesday, December 17th, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Carmel Harte (née Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Donegal / Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has taken place of Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C. Pre-deceased by her son, baby Francis and father Paddy. Deeply missed by loving husband Oliver, sons Rory and Mikey, and daughter Olivia, mother Rose Flanagan, Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, sisters Margo, Bridget, Roisin, Dympna, Bernie and Frances, brothers Brendan, Michael-John, Eugene, Peter, Gerry, Paul and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends.

Carmel’s remains reposing at her home from 3pm on Tuesday 17th December 2019. Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th December 2019 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at a time to be confirmed. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



And Sunnyside, New York, USA, in New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore this Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre N.Y. c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Brigid Scott (née Leyland), Faus, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



Brigid Scott (nee Leyland) died Monday 16th December at Abbey Haven Care Facility, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Mother of Seamus, Jane and Gerard. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Remembered fondly by her extended family, life long neighbours and friends.

Resting at Abbey Haven Care Facility Boyle on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 18th December at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Croghan, followed by burial to Eastersnow Cemetery. No flowers by request please.



May they rest in peace.