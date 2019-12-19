Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, December 19, 2010

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Moolick (née Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Margaret Moolick (nee Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, December 18th 2019 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Jackie and Kathleen, husband Jim and brother Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Jonathan and David, daughter-in-law Aoife and David's partner Susan, granddaughter Emily, brother John, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins John, Mattie, Margaret and Marie, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Margaret will repose at her home on Friday from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Kathleen Lynch (née Keerns), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Sandymount, Dublin / Annaduff, Leitrim / Ballivor, Meath



The death has occurred of Kathleen Lynch (nee Keerns) Margaretholme, Claremont Road, Sandymount, Dublin and late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballivor, Co. Meath. December 12th 2019 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. Wife of the late John P. (formerly from Gortinee, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim) and sister of the late Patrick, Teddy, Maureen and Phyllis Sadly missed by her brother Brian, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. At Kathleen’s request private funeral and burial has taken place In Annaduff, Co. Leitrim.

Sarah (Sally) McLoughlin (née McGowan), Knockmullen, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at Arus Carolan, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Son). Deeply regretted by her daughters Rosemarie and Regina, sons Gerry, Gabriel and Seamus, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan, Mohill on Thursday afternoon from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday evening arriving to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, at a time to be confirmed. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Patrick (Pauric) Kelly, Annaghmaconway, Cloone

The death has occurred of Patrick (Padraic) Kelly of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 16th December 2019, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Rosetta and Leo Kelly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, son; Dermot, daughters; Deirdre and Aoife, grandchildren; Riogain and Naoise. Remains to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Denis (Paddy) Meehan, Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare/ Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim

Meehan, Denis (Paddy), Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, beloved son of the late Eugene and Nancy and brother of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Patrick and Kieran, their partners Aimee and Danika and his deeply adored grandchild Hannah, brothers and sisters, Eugene, Mary, Jimmy and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please.

Nancy O’Gara, Tivanagh, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Johnny and sister Bridget McDonagh. Deeply regretted by her brother Lukie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

Anne Shally (née McHugh), Tonlagee, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat (Packie) and much loved mother of Anthony, John, Angela and Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Bridie McHugh, Elphin St. Strokestown. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law Aisling & Caroline, Kevin Patricia's fiancée, grandchildren Luke, Sadhbh, Eoin & Saoirse, brothers Michael, Pat, Jackie, sisters Mary, Josette, Margaret, Brigid, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many good friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, December 19th, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, December 20th, to St. Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by crematon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of, to the PatientComfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital, or Derrane Resource Centre, Roscommon.

Joe O’Donnell, Coolock, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

O’Donnell (Coolock, Dublin, and formerly Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan), Dec 16, 2019, (peacefully) in the care of his family and the wonderful staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Joe; sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Carmel, son Robin, and daughters Kate and Amy, his adored grandchildren Sophie, Eve and Rebecca, daughter-in-law Amanda, and son-in-law Cathal, his sisters Ann (Belturbet), Kathleen (Ballyvaughan), Una (Dublin), Marie (Dublin), Martina (Belturbet) and his brother Jimmy (Stradone), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing in his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Donations to St. Francis Hospice in lieu of flowers please. Donation Box at Church.

Carmel Harte (née Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Donegal / Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C. Pre-deceased by her son, baby Francis and father Paddy. Deeply missed by loving husband Oliver, sons Rory and Mikey, and daughter Olivia, mother Rose Flanagan, Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, sisters Margo, Bridget, Roisin, Dympna, Bernie and Frances, brothers Brendan, Michael-John, Eugene, Peter, Gerry, Paul and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th December 2019 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at a time to be confirmed. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim/Sunnyside, New York, USA

In New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore this Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre N.Y. c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

May they all Rest in Peace.