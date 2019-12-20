Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael J. Bannon, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan



Bannon, Michael J. (Professor Emeritus, UCD) on December 18th, 2019 (late of Clontarf, Dublin 3. and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Bawnboy, Co. Cavan) in the loving care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Michelle, Aidan, Killian, Vivian and Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partner, Ranjith, Ciara, Roberta and Ciarán, adored grandchildren Enda and Dearbhla, extended family and friends. Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday (December 20th) with family gathering from 5 o’c until 7 o’c, all are welcome. Removal on Saturday morning (December 21st) to St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Margaret Moolick (née Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Margaret Moolick (nee Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, December 18th 2019 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Jackie and Kathleen, husband Jim and brother Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Jonathan and David, daughter-in-law Aoife and David's partner Susan, granddaughter Emily, brother John, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins John, Mattie, Margaret and Marie, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Margaret will repose at her home on Friday from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Kathleen Lynch (née Keerns), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Sandymount, Dublin / Annaduff, Leitrim / Ballivor, Meath

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lynch (nee Keerns) Margaretholme, Claremont Road, Sandymount, Dublin and late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballivor, Co. Meath. December 12th 2019 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. Wife of the late John P. (formerly from Gortinee, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim) and sister of the late Patrick, Teddy, Maureen and Phyllis Sadly missed by her brother Brian, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. At Kathleen’s request private funeral and burial has taken place in Annaduff, Co. Leitrim.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



Gibbons - (nee Conroy), (London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co. Laois). December 17th 2019 (peacefully) in her 79th year. Josephine predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in- laws, Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. Funeral arrangements will be announced later

Sarah (Sally) McLoughlin (née McGowan), Knockmullen, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at Arus Carolan, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Son). Deeply regretted by her daughters Rosemarie and Regina, sons Gerry, Gabriel and Seamus, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday evening arriving to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, at a time to be confirmed. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Anne Shally (née McHugh), Tonlagee, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Pat (Packie) and much loved mother of Anthony, John, Angela and Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Bridie McHugh, Elphin St. Strokestown. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law Aisling & Caroline, Kevin Patricia's fiancée, grandchildren Luke, Sadhbh, Eoin & Saoirse, brothers Michael, Pat, Jackie, sisters Mary, Josette, Margaret, Brigid, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many good friends. RRemoval on Friday, December 20th, to St. Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by crematon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of, to the PatientComfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital, or Derrane Resource Centre, Roscommon.

Joe O’Donnell, Coolock, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

O’Donnell (Coolock, Dublin, and formerly Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan), Dec 16, 2019, (peacefully) in the care of his family and the wonderful staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Joe; sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Carmel, son Robin, and daughters Kate and Amy, his adored grandchildren Sophie, Eve and Rebecca, daughter-in-law Amanda, and son-in-law Cathal, his sisters Ann (Belturbet), Kathleen (Ballyvaughan), Una (Dublin), Marie (Dublin), Martina (Belturbet) and his brother Jimmy (Stradone), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Donations to St. Francis Hospice in lieu of flowers please. Donation Box at Church.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim/Sunnyside, New York, USA

In New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre N.Y. c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

May they all Rest in Peace.