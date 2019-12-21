Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, December 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Roscommon



Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, December 20th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lena, son-in-law Oweney and grandson James. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Patrick, daughters Maria (Daly), Brenda (Cull), Irene (Gallagher), Claire ( Cull) and Emma (Early), sons-in-law, Phil, Tommy, John and Padraig, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Arigna on Saturday evening, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon, from 1 p.m. until 5p.m. House private, please, at all other times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M, Arigna, on Sunday evening, arriving 8 p.m,. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Vincent (Vinnie) Connell, Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



(Peacefully) in the exceptional and tender care of the staff at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister and brothers. He will be sadly missed by his niece, grand-nephew, kind neighbours and friends. Private Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eastersnow Cemetery, Croghan took place on Thursday, 19th December. Donations, if desired, in Vincent's memory can be made to Sage Advocacy, 24 Upper Ormond Quay, Dublin. D07 DAV9. Tel.01-5367330.

Eileen Hughes (née Collis), Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rathmines, Dublin



The death has occurred of Eileen Hughes (née Collis) of Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sadly missed by her daughter Valerie, her sons Patrick and Enda, her daughters-in-law Colette and Mary, her brother Brendan (Lucan), her grandchildren Caoimhe, Tom and James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael J. Bannon, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan

Bannon, Michael J. (Professor Emeritus, UCD) on December 18th, 2019 (late of Clontarf, Dublin 3. and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Bawnboy, Co. Cavan) in the loving care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Michelle, Aidan, Killian, Vivian and Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partner, Ranjith, Ciara, Roberta and Ciarán, adored grandchildren Enda and Dearbhla, extended family and friends. Removal on Saturday morning (December 21st) to St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Margaret Moolick (née Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Margaret Moolick (nee Mulhern), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, December 18th 2019 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Jackie and Kathleen, husband Jim and brother Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Jonathan and David, daughter-in-law Aoife and David's partner Susan, granddaughter Emily, brother John, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins John, Mattie, Margaret and Marie, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o'clock at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon

Gibbons - (nee Conroy), (London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co. Laois). December 17th 2019 (peacefully) in her 79th year. Josephine predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in- laws, Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. Funeral arrangements will be announced later

Sarah (Sally) McLoughlin (née McGowan), Knockmullen, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at Arus Carolan, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Son). Deeply regretted by her daughters Rosemarie and Regina, sons Gerry, Gabriel and Seamus, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday evening arriving to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, at a time to be confirmed. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.