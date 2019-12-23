Leitrim deaths - Monday, December 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary (Mai) Beirne (née Kelly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occured of Mary (Mai) Beirne nee Kelly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Boderry, Keadue, Co Roscommon, peacefully at her home on Sunday 22nd December surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Sadly missed by her daughters, Carmel and Patricia and her son Noel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her grandchildren, Shane, Bryan, Lauren, Adrian, Cian, Harry, Olivia and Claudia and her wide circle of family, neighbours and true friends. Reposing at her home in Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Tuesday 24th December from 12 noon until 4 pm. Removal from her residence on St Stephens Day, Thursday 26th December to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House is private at all other times.

Mai Maguire (née McGowan), McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mai Maguire (née McGowan) of McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fertaugh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Francis. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Anne, by her brother Paddy McGowan (Kinlough), by her sister Madge McGuinness (Bundoran), by her sisters in law, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice or to the Oncology Department, Sligo University Hospital. House private, please.

Mary Harte (née McDermott), Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Leitrim

Mary Harte (nee McDermott) Gortnaskeagh, Leckaun, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband John, sadly missed by her sons John Joseph, Francis and Patrick, her daughters Marie, Patricia, Eileen and Catherine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, today, Monday to arrive for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

Late of USA. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patsy and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, today, Monday from 4pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan. Saturday 21st December 2019, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Bridie Smith. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Anne Marie Wright and Margaret, son Bernard, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Sean, Lucy, Mary and Kate, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Maureen Monaghan, Eileen Mulhern and Sheila McBreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass today, Monday, 23rd December, in the Church of the Holy Family, Gowna at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frankie Kennedy, Malahide, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan

Frankie Kennedy, Malahide, Dublin & Kilcorby, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. December 21st, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Husband of the late Ursula. Sadly missed by loving daughter Caroline, son Donal, partner Nancy, son-in-law Pauric, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family & friends. House private. Removal today Monday, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Roscommon

Paddy Conway, Cross Keys, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, December 20th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lena, son-in-law Oweney and grandson James. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Patrick, daughters Maria (Daly), Brenda (Cull), Irene (Gallagher), Claire ( Cull) and Emma (Early), sons-in-law, Phil, Tommy, John and Padraig, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M, Arigna today, Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.