Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Laurence (Larry) Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Leitrim / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Larry Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim and Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, suddenly. Sadly missed by his brothers Johnny, Michael and Cathal his sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Thursday 26th December from 5pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 27th Dec, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request please.

Tom Foley, Cleaheen, Cootehall, Roscommon



Tom Foley, Cleaheen, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 22nd December 2019 (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph and J.P, brother-in-law Frank Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Carmel Keane (Jamestown), nephews Pat, Anthony, Owen, Raymond and Gregory, nieces, Geraldine and Carmel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Cootehall on St. Stephen's Day, 26th December arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Pat Warde (née Cunnion), Main St, Arva, Cavan / Longford



Formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Pat died peacefully in Collage View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday 22th surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by both her husbands Sean and Bob, parents Jimmy and Ellie and her brothers and sisters. Pat will be forever missed by her sons Michael, John and Mark, daughters Mary McGlynn and Clara Durkin, sons-in-law Ronan and Freddie, daughters-in-law Sharon, Rose and Margaret, grandchildren Kaelin, Sean, Gemma,Sarah-Eillie and Méabh, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her many customers from Warde's Arva. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford on Friday 27th from 6 o'clock concluding with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva, Co Cavan on Saturday 28th for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed with burial in Carrigallen Cemetery. The family of Pat would like to express their Gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Collage View Nursing Home and also Thanks to the Day Care Centre, Carrigallen.

Mary (Mai) Beirne (née Kelly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Beirne nee Kelly, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Boderry, Keadue, Co Roscommon, peacefully at her home on Sunday 22nd December surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Sadly missed by her daughters, Carmel and Patricia and her son Noel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her grandchildren, Shane, Bryan, Lauren, Adrian, Cian, Harry, Olivia and Claudia and her wide circle of family, neighbours and true friends. Reposing at her home in Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Tuesday 24th December from 12 noon until 4 pm. Removal from her residence on St Stephens Day, Thursday 26th December to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House is private at all other times.

Yvonne Ward (née Sheehan), Rosmoylan, Creggs, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway



Formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon; (following an accident); beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother to Caroline and adoring Granny to Bronagh. She will be sadly missed by her family, Caroline’s fiancé Damien (Macklin), sisters Sunniva, Colette, Yoland, Mairead, Aideen and Gerardine, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many good friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Tuesday from 3.30 o’c until 6 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Kilbegnet Cemetery.

Mai Maguire (née McGowan), McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mai Maguire (née McGowan) of McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fertaugh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Francis. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Anne, by her brother Paddy McGowan (Kinlough), by her sister Madge McGuinness (Bundoran), by her sisters in law, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice or to the Oncology Department, Sligo University Hospital. House private, please.

Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

Late of USA. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patsy and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Kevin Hughes, Greenhills, Dublin



Hughes Kevin, December 21st 2019, (Greenhills), peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of Sheila and loving dad of Neil, Mandy and Anne. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Dylan, Adam, Hannah, Ella, Sophie and Evan, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.