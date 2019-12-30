Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 30, 2019

Kathleen Barry, Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry on Sunday 29th of December at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill and formerly of Greaghnagullion, Drumshanbo. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (McWeeney), Aghacashel, Bernie, Mahanagh, brother John Joe, New York, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives.

Funeral arrangements later.

Brian Reynolds Cloneagh, Dromod, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim, December 27th (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, beloved brother of Anna May and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers in law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Brian will repose at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03) on Tuesday from 4.30pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola (Eircode N41 E421) followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private please.

Susan Scanlon (née Reynolds), Rathmullen, Ballymote, Sligo / Wexford / Leitrim



The death has occurred of Susan Scanlon, London, England and Rathmullen, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by husband Gerry, daughter Sinéad, son Eoin, parents Patrick and Mary Reynolds (London), brother Anthony, sister Rita, parents-in-law Mickey and Eileen Scanlon (Rathmullen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 1st in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetary.

Maura Cull (née Fee), Drumdarton, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



(retired N.T.), peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Caroline (O'Keeffe) and Marina (McMorrow), sons Padraig, Ollie, Kevin, Tony, Ciaran and Vincie, sister Eileen (Birmingham, U.K.), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (eircode N41 TD62) on Monday (30th December) from 4pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (31st December) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Joe Shortt, Greagh, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Joe Shortt (former Leitrim County Councillor) Greagh, Aughavas, and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 28th December 2019 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Annie. Sadly missed by his cousins, his dear friend; Maureen, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas to arrive at 12 noon on Monday. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Keighran, Raheny, Dublin / Leitrim



Keighran (Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Leitrim) 28th December 2019, peacefully in the gentle care of the at TLC Carlton, Raheny. Thomas, beloved husband of Anne (Nancy). He will be sadly missed by Anne and his loving sons Thomas and Seamus, daughters-in-law Jackie and Depy, grandchildren Michael, Patrick and Orla, brother Sean, sister May, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on Monday evening between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Monica's Church, Edenmore to arrive for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, New Extension. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Fintan Murtagh, Creevy, Granard, Longford

Died 27/12/2019 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Kathleen, sisters Maureen, Lena, Clare, Frances and Kathleen. Sadly missed, always remembered and loved by his sisters Anna and Imelda, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his many good neighbours. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra on Monday morning, the 30th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Abbeylara Church Fund c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors. House private on Monday morning please.

Patsy McNamara Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

Patsy McNamara died peacefully on the 26th December in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his brother Jim, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Frank, nephews Anthony and Michael, niece Ann Marie,grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Resting at Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday 30th December from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 31st December at 12 noon in St Michaels Church, Croghan followed by burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery.

Margaret Barry (née Meehan) Bridge Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Knockvicar, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Barry (née Meehan), Bridge Street, Boyle, Co Roscommon, formerly Knockvicar. Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital on the 27th of December 2019, deeply mourned by her husband Jim, her brother-in-law Paddy McNulty, her nieces Sharon and Gene, and her nephew Rory. Margaret will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Tuesday the 31st of December from 4.30pm until 6.30pm and arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 1st January at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086)2328291

Anne Higgins (née Mc Gettrick), Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Anne Higgins (nee Mc Gettrick), Station Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully and unexpectedly in Sligo University Hospital, on Friday the 27th of December 2019. Predeceased by her husband Gerry and her daughter Maggie. Deeply missed by her loving children, Ann, Gerry, Louise, Rosie and Marty, her daughters in laws,Eileen and Julie, Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 11am for Funeral Mass on Monday, the 30th of December. Burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. House private outside of reposing times.

May they all rest in peace.